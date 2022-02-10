Sykesville mayor works to develop Citizens Advisory Council to open lines of communication between residents and public officials

Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link is working to put together the town’s first Citizens Advisory Council in an effort to open the lines of communication between residents and public officials.
During the Jan. 24 Sykesville Town Council meeting, Link said the entire concept of creating the council was born out of feedback that she received when campaigned for office last year.
“Our existing forms of communication with the residents is primarily in one direction,” Link said. “We provide information, but we don’t offer an opportunity for communication in the opposite direction.”
She said many Sykesville residents wish to interact more with public officials, but feel there is no opportunity to do so.
“With that in mind, citizen advisory councils are not a new concept and exist throughout municipalities in Maryland,” Link told the council.
Advisory councils usually consist of residents who volunteer to represent their community or neighborhood by engaging with local leadership.
The first steps to creating such a council would include convening interested residents, establishing a mission and evaluating benefits, Link said.
Liberty High School student Olivia Mason, who interned for the mayor from September to the end of January, helped to develop a community survey to gauge public interest in the unofficial council.
“Together, Mayor Link and I have conducted formal research in the form of contacting other officials and conducting an interest survey of the residents of Sykesville to determine the efficacy of an unofficial council,” Mason said.
Mason contacted staff from Somerset in Montgomery County, Laurel in Prince George’s County and Berlin in Worcester County, all of whom provided information about their own citizen councils.
“This motivated me to move forward with our research,” Mason said.
The public interest survey was able to garner 67 responses from Sykesville residents. Of the 67 participants, 84.85% said they would consider themselves to be part of a neighborhood; 18 said they would be “very willing” to consider representing their neighborhoods; and 29 said they would be “somewhat willing.”
The mayor delineated Sykesville into seven unofficial wards which may be further subdivided into neighborhoods to optimize information sharing between residents and the municipal government. One representative from each ward would serve on the advisory council.
“Given our preliminary research and the fact that 18 people have signed up for their neighborhoods … we can conclude that this is, in fact, feasible,” Mason said.
Link would expect the advisory council to hold town hall-style meetings in various locations around Sykesville quarterly. She would provide a report or informational update at each meeting and relay information to and from the town council.
“When I first heard this idea I was against it, but the more I thought about the more I liked it,” Council member Mark Dyer said. “It’s easy for us as elected officials to come out and speak in front of a crowd … but I know some people who would panic at the podium. A [Citizens Advisory Council] would be another avenue for us to gain information.”
Since the advisory council would be an informal group and would not require any town resources, the town council was not required to vote on whether or not to move forward.
Link said the next steps to bringing the advisory council to fruition would be to contact the individuals who expressed interest in representing their wards and ask them to begin interacting with their neighbors.
The goal is to hold the first town hall meeting by the end of spring.
Latest Carroll County News
“This is a really great opportunity for residents,” Link said. “Civic engagement is what it’s all about and I don’t see a thing wrong with that.”