Sykesville wishing farewell to summer with farmer’s market bash Sunday

This Sunday, Sykesville’s farmer’s market will add on some extra activities and vendors as a farewell to summer as the season comes to an end.
Labor Day not only marks as the end of a long vacation for students but also an end to summer, and the Downtown Sykesville Connection plans to see it out with a bash.
“The downtown Sykesville Farmers Market is a DSC initiative, but it has grown so much that it requested the expert hands of a dedicated manager, Beth Currence, along with our new board president, Dana Alonzi,” said Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the DSC. “Beth has worked really hard to plan six months of engaging activities, nonprofit showcase and eclectic array of vendors.”
The market will feature the Science Guys of Baltimore, the Merritt Clubs of Eldersburg, face painting, water tables, a bounce house and much more, according to their Facebook post.
“The mission of the Sykesville Farmers Market is to offer to the community a place for social engagement and inclusiveness, organic produce, meat and dairy, artisanal goods, and local artist exhibits,” Della-Maria said in an email. “It is a hub connecting families, Farmers, small businesses and youth with a focus on the DSC’s commitment to improving the rural economy and the health and quality of life of Sykesville’s residents, and to supporting the local agriculture and Main Street vibrancy.”
The market will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.