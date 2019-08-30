Sykesville wishing farewell to summer with farmer’s market bash Sunday

“The mission of the Sykesville Farmers Market is to offer to the community a place for social engagement and inclusiveness, organic produce, meat and dairy, artisanal goods, and local artist exhibits,” Della-Maria said in an email. “It is a hub connecting families, Farmers, small businesses and youth with a focus on the DSC’s commitment to improving the rural economy and the health and quality of life of Sykesville’s residents, and to supporting the local agriculture and Main Street vibrancy.”