Sykesville installing new banners downtown to highlight town’s ‘signature events, unique features’

On Thursday morning, downtown Sykesville will get an update to its look, with the addition of new banners up and down Main Street.
The Downtown Sykesville Connection applied for funding from the Carroll County Arts Council last summer to help with the cost of replacing the faded town flags, according to Julie Della-Maria, executive director of Downtown Sykesville Connection. The organization was awarded the funding in October.
The Downtown Sykesville Connection wanted the new flags to “showcase Sykesville signature events, unique features, buildings and programs,” Della-Maria said.
Ten flags will be replaced downtown in the parking lots near French Twist Café and the Town Hall.
“With this project of its Design Committee, the Downtown Sykesville Connection hopes to provide the community with engaging decorative and informative flags in different locations in downtown Sykesville,” Della-Maria said in an email. “The flags will also provide a unique marketing advantage to the destinations and events featured on the flags.”
Downtown Sykesville Connection contracted Amber Schlossnagle, a local photographer, to create a portfolio of pictures of the Sykesville Farmers Market, the First Friday events, the Gatehouse Museum and other notable glimpses of the town to be used on the 10 flags.
The project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Della-Maria, but Downtown Sykesville Connection is “very proud to see it completed and installed on time for visitors and residents to enjoy,” she said.
The installation will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.