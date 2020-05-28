Sykesville woman charged with assault after allegedly making threat with knife

A Sykesville woman was charged after she allegedly threatened a man with a steak knife.
Jennifer Marie Moon, 38, of Sykesville, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was released on $15,000 bond, according to electronic court documents.
According to charging documents, deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sykesville residence on May 23. Outside, they spoke to Moon, who said she and another member of the household had a verbal argument that never got physical.
They then spoke to the man, who said that during the argument, Moon pulled a steak knife from a drawer and threatened to kill him while he was backed into a corner. He told deputies he thought she intended to stab him. She then threw the knife back into the drawer and went outside, the man told police. He showed them the knife Moon allegedly used. He also said she has a history of property destruction in the residence. When the deputies returned to speak to Moon, she denied ever grabbing a knife, according to the statement.
No phone number was listed for Moon in charging documents. A future court date was not scheduled in online court documents as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.