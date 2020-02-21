In stormwater dispute, Carroll County commissioner reaches out to state officials, hoping to avoid Supreme Court

In the midst of Carroll County’s legal dispute with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Commissioner Stephen Wantz said he has tried to set up a meeting with state officials to possibly avoid facing off in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“In an attempt to try to sit down, all of us at the table, and get to a reasonable conclusion without getting to the Supreme Court level,” Wantz said he emailed and sent letters on behalf of the board to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Ben Grumbles, Maryland’s secretary of the environment, Feb. 14. Wantz addressed the Board of County Commissioners about that outreach at the board’s weekly meeting Thursday.
“I’m shocked that I have heard nothing. I’m just so shocked by that. Insert sarcasm here,” said Wantz, R-District 1.
Carroll and MDE disagree on how much land county government should be responsible for in respect to statewide efforts to limit the pollutants that rainwater washes into the Chesapeake Bay.
Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, wrote in an email Friday to the Times that the office does plan to respond to Wantz’s correspondence.
A phone call made to the secretary of the environment’s press office was not immediately returned Friday.
The Supreme Court has yet to decide whether it will hear Carroll’s case. Carroll’s petition and the state’s response to it are scheduled to be reviewed Feb. 28 at a monthly conference of the justices, according to county attorney Tim Burke. He did not know if the justices will decide that day whether to hear Carroll’s case, “but we should know soon afterwards if it’s being taken up,” Burke wrote in an email.
With potentially millions of dollars at stake if they lose, Carroll County commissioners in October voted 3-2 to push its stormwater permit appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals, Maryland’s highest court, sided with MDE in an August decision. Commissioners Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, and Wantz placed the two votes against.
The permit, known as the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit, or MS4, regulates how much stormwater local governments can collect and dispense into local waterways. Carroll’s petition questions the jurisdictional limits of the federal Clean Water Act and a permit holder’s ability to challenge permit conditions.