Carroll County Commissioners, from left, Dennis Frazier, Richard Weaver, Stephen Wantz and Ed Rothstein talk with Summit Ridge Energy consultant John Olszewski, Sr., second from right, following a tour of the company's 23-acre rooftop community solar project in Hampstead Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Capable of generating 9.2 megawatts, the installation is the largest rooftop community solar project in the country. (Dylan Slagle)