Carroll County accepts state and federal grants to help with summer jobs for teens and adults

A grant of $26,850 from the Governor’s Summer Youth Connections program will provide a first-time employment opportunity for Carroll County teens who experience barriers in finding employment.

The money will allow Carroll County Workforce Development to run the Governor’s Summer Youth Connections program for six weeks beginning later this month.

Heather Powell, manager of the county’s Workforce Development, said 11 teens would be placed with local employers, who serve as mentors for the young people. The teens learn work and life skills and participate in group sessions and team-building activities.

“It sets up a good working relationship for these young people,” she said.

The teens earn $13.25 per hour, which is paid for via the grant. Employers pay nothing to participate.

Those who are eligible to participate must be between 16 and 18 years of age and must fit one of the following criteria: have an Individualized Education Plan or 504 plan in school; have low reading or math skills (below ninth grade level); are a high school dropout; are experiencing homelessness, are a runaway, or in foster care; are pregnant or parenting; have a criminal record; are low income or receive aid through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, Temporary Cash Assistance, or free/reduced lunch.

To find out more, or to apply as an employer or participant, go to https://carrollworks.com/youth/summer-youth-program/.

In addition to the that program, the county will use another state grant of $156,570 to operate the Maryland Department of Education’s Division of Rehabilitative Services summer job program.

This program provides vocational rehabilitation employment for up to 30 students ages 14 to 22, with disabilities. Activities are designed to prepare students to move into post-school life.

Commissioners also approved $975,166 in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is designed to help low-income adults, those who are unemployed, and disadvantaged youth ages 16 to 24, to find employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the county’s labor market.

Powell said the grant funding fluctuates annually, and is based on a formula that takes into consideration the county’s unemployment rate. Powell said the unemployment rate in the county as of June 29, was 1.9%.