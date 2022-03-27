Babylon Vault Company near New Windsor hosts care package drive to collect items for active-duty military

Stuff A Trailer at Babylon Vault Company in New Windsor Babylon Vault Company, in conjunction with America’s Warriors Care Package Project, announced the mobilization of a “Stuff the Trailer” care package drive to collect items to benefit active duty military personnel. The drive will run from Saturday, March 26 – Sunday, May 1. The trailer is accessible for drop-offs 24 hours a day/7 days a week. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Babylon Vault Company, in conjunction with America’s Warriors Care Package Project, is hosting a Stuff the Trailer care package drive to collect items to benefit active-duty military personnel.

Donated items should be dropped off at a trailer located at Babylon Vault Company, 925 Wakefield Valley Road near New Windsor at the corner of Maryland Route 31. It will be accessible for drop-offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week through May 1.

Babylon Vault Company has a long history of honoring veterans through dignified services and set-ups. This tradition was started by Graham Babylon, who founded the company in 1930. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who also lost his only brother during World War II.

“With the recent increase in deployments we wanted to find a way to support our active-duty military,” said Donna Babylon, third generation owner of the locally owned company. “We had tremendous response from the community with our Stuff the Trailer Food Drive we organized at the beginning of the COVID pandemic … So the idea expanded to join forces with Marine mom Dawn Geigan, and have another Stuff the Trailer event.”

Geigan, a Westminster resident, unknowingly started what would become known as America’s Warriors Care Package Project in 2017 from her living room when she sent one care package to her active-duty son.

She quickly realized that receiving a care package from home was a huge morale booster. Learning that many soldiers were sleeping on the ground with rocks as pillows and often had no access to showers — she sent more care packages. Eventually her friends and neighbors got involved.

“We are seeking very specific items,” Babylon said. “Snacks and products for basic needs are requested, but anything shipped has to sustain a long mailing period. Individual snack packs and travel size items are preferred for convenience and portability … We are also requesting that uplifting handwritten notes are included.”

A complete list of requested items can be found at https://babylonvaultcompany.com/events/.

“Our troops all face unique challenges depending on their deployment, whether it be in the middle of the ocean or a remote location,” Tammy Ray, Community Relations Manager at Babylon Vault Company, said. “Imagine the feeling when a service member opens a box and finds much needed supplies and a handwritten note from someone they don’t even know.”

As the trailer fills, Babylon Vault Company employees will collect and organize the donations. In early May, community volunteers are welcome to help assemble and pack the individual boxes. Packages will be shipped mid-May to be delivered by mid-July.

“We are fortunate to be part of such a caring community and are confident that we will easily reach our goal of shipping hundreds of care packages,” said.

For additional information contact Tammy Ray at 443-605-5461 or Tammy@BabylonVaultCompany.com