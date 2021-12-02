The Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour | PHOTOS

Doug’s Turnings and Virginia Sperry Studio are two stops on the The Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour that will take place Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The free, self-guided tour features art studios and galleries located around Carroll County. Local artists and artisans will be offering items including pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, wood turnings, furniture, polymer clay works, weaving, silk painting, felted animals, artisan teas, and yarn. Many studios will be demonstrating. Visit www.ccartists.com for more information and a map, or pick up a brochure from the Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County Tourism office, or Carroll County Public Library branches.
Doug’s Turnings
Doug Heck turns a snowman from pin oak at his Taneytown woodworking studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Heck's stduio, Doug's Turnings, will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5. Heck, who has been turning for more than 15 years, will be joined in his studio by guest artist John Long, a painter.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Doug’s Turnings
Woodturning tools are seen in Doug Heck's Taneytown woodworking studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Heck's stduio, Doug's Turnings, will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5. Heck, who has been turning for more than 15 years, will be joined in his studio by guest artist John Long, a painter.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Doug’s Turnings
Woodturner Doug Heck works in his Taneytown woodworking studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Heck's stduio, Doug's Turnings, will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5. Heck, who has been turning for more than 15 years, will be joined in his studio by guest artist John Long, a painter.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Doug’s Turnings
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Doug’s Turnings
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Doug’s Turnings
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Virginia Sperry Studio
Virginia Sperry arranges elements of her "Life Forms" installation, a sculpture made from masonry nails and yarn at her Eldersburg studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Sperry will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Virginia Sperry Studio
Virginia Sperryholds one of the elements of her "Life Forms" installation, a sculpture made from masonry nails and yarn at her Eldersburg studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Sperry will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Virginia Sperry Studio
'Kangaroo and Joey" is part of the sculpture garden surrounding Virginia Sperry Eldersburg studio. Sperry will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Virginia Sperry Studio
Virginia Sperry positions "Slugs!," on a barn door in her Eldersburg studio Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Sperry will be one of 16 art studios featured on the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour Dec. 4 and 5.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)