The Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour | PHOTOS

Doug’s Turnings and Virginia Sperry Studio are two stops on the The Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour that will take place Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The free, self-guided tour features art studios and galleries located around Carroll County. Local artists and artisans will be offering items including pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, wood turnings, furniture, polymer clay works, weaving, silk painting, felted animals, artisan teas, and yarn. Many studios will be demonstrating. Visit www.ccartists.com for more information and a map, or pick up a brochure from the Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County Tourism office, or Carroll County Public Library branches.