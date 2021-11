The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members, have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade.Participating in the parade are John Moses, Sykesville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Jenna Meek, Elliott City; and Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)