When Stratosphere Trampoline Park in Eldersburg closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 20, it will stay closed for the next several months, reopening as the rebranded Stratosphere Social.
The facility will reopen this winter as Stratosphere Social, an age-inclusive hangout space that will include a new bar and restaurant, bowling, an XD theater, virtual reality games and an arcade, according to a news release.
The trampoline park at 1332 Londontown Blvd. currently offers wall-to-wall trampolines, a “ninja warrior” obstacle course and a mechanical bull, according to its website. The release did not make clear what existing features will be retained, though it did note that Stratosphere Social will still offer trampoline dodgeball.
Stratosphere will also add space catered to businesses, with amenities such as meeting rooms, on-site presentation capabilities, and “VIP areas” for employee or client appreciation gatherings, the release states.
Owner Bryan Zuber said in the release he’s been planning upgrades to the facility since January.
“We’re excited to bring the next level of entertainment to Carroll County, and create a space that brings the community together unlike anything our area has ever had," Zuber said in the release.
Contractors will spend about eight to 12 weeks renovating the facility, and friends and relatives of current employees will test the new features first, a few days before the official reopening, according to the release.
Updates throughout the renovation will be posted on Stratosphere’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, the release states.
A representative for Stratosphere did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.