Carroll County police, fire departments respond to two water rescues following storm

More than an inch of rain washed over neighborhoods in Carroll County, leading emergency services to respond to two water rescues resulting from the storm that began Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Carroll County through Friday evening, flagging severe conditions. They recommend not driving through flooded areas, as water depth and road conditions may be unsafe.
Thursday at about 4:51 p.m., personnel from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Westminster Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car stuck in water near Old Manchester Road.
Early Friday morning, at 12:17, the Sheriff’s Office and Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company personnel responded to a second car on a flooded Unger Road.
There were also 12 calls for service due to traffic hazards, which included flooded roads and wires and trees down, according to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Jonathan Light.
Light said the police also responded to two car accidents.
No injuries were reported.
According to National Weather Service, 1.12 inches of rain had fallen on Westminster by 6 a.m. on Friday.
The weather forecast for the rest of Friday called for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with rainfall up to a quarter of an inch.
Saturday will rise with patchy fog, and will become mostly sunny as it reaches 80 degrees. Sunday may start a bit sunnier, with chances of thunderstorms in the night. The temperature will go up on Monday, hitting 82, with a slim chance of showers. For those longing for sunlight, Tuesday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with no precipitation.