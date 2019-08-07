Carroll County weather: Thunderstorms down trees and wires, knock out power for thousands

According to an outage map from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., thousands of customers in Carroll experienced power outages, particularly farther to the south. As of 5:16 p.m. there were over 1,400 customers experiencing outages in Carroll County out of almost 7,000 in BGE’s total service area. At that time, almost 2,300 customers had been restored to power in Carroll, out of more than 21,000 customers whose power had been restored throughout BGE’s service area.