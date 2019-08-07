Carroll County weather: Thunderstorms down trees and wires, knock out power for thousands

Afternoon storms throughout the region downed trees and wires and caused thousands of households to lose power in Carroll County.
Kyle Pallozzi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the organization was receiving multiple reports of downed trees, with many concentrated northwest of Eldersburg near Winfield and Gamber.
“Most areas of the county got at least a thunderstorm, but that was where the most intense [weather] was,” he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Carroll County Roads Operations Bureau officials said White Rock Road and South Klees Mill Road were the only roadways that remained closed as of 4:15 p.m. due to more extensive cleanup.
They received several calls in the southern part of the county, but the others were quickly resolved.
According to an outage map from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., thousands of customers in Carroll experienced power outages, particularly farther to the south. As of 5:16 p.m. there were over 1,400 customers experiencing outages in Carroll County out of almost 7,000 in BGE’s total service area. At that time, almost 2,300 customers had been restored to power in Carroll, out of more than 21,000 customers whose power had been restored throughout BGE’s service area.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the afternoon, warning of possible strong winds or even hail.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for for northwestern Carroll County between 2:40 and 3:15 p.m. and for southeastern Carroll County between 2:40 and 3 p.m. A warning was issued for central Carroll between 1:55 and 2:45 p.m. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:43 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. for south-central Carroll County.
Severe storm watches and warnings were also in effect from North Carolina into New England. In the Baltimore area the day previously, storms caused flooding damage and a lighting strike set fire to a building near the city’s Greenmount Cemetery.
Thursday’s forecast looked clearer, with only a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the northern parts of Carroll County, Pallozzi said.
“If anything were to happen, it would be later in the evening,” he said.