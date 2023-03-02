Eldersburg residents speak out against Carroll Highlands storage facility during packed meeting

Alecia Drenckhahn created this scaled model demonstrating the average size home on Panorama Drive next to the approximate size of the proposed self storage facility. (The books represent the elevation the building will sit.) Commissioners' President Ed Rothstein led a community meeting between residents against a proposal to build a five-story, 750-unit self storage facility near their homes and the developer, Tuesday February 28, 2023 at the South Carroll Senior Center. The storage facility would be built at the corner of Liberty Road and Carroll Highlands Road in Eldersburg. Residents have a 1,000-signature petition against this. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Dozens of upset Eldersburg residents packed the South Carroll Senior Center on Tuesday night, speaking out against a four- or five-story storage facility proposed for their neighborhood.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies parked outside the senior center in Eldersburg as the meeting inside at times became contentious and heated.

Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, which includes Eldersburg, and storage facility developer representative Mike Castellitto were peppered with questions and concerns from angry residents.

“We do not want a facility like this in the back of everybody’s houses,” Eldersburg resident Esam Nimer said. “You’re the developer, would you want this in your backyard if you were in my shoes? We don’t need this. It’s stupid.”

Nimer’s question elicited yelling from other residents asking Castellitto to answer him. At that point, Rothstein warned the audience that he would stop the meeting if the yelling continued.

“We will cancel this meeting if it continues this way,” Rothstein said. “I understand there is a lot of anger and a lot of frustration, but this is too important.”

The Carroll Highlands Self-Storage Facility is proposed for the corner of Liberty Road and Carroll Highlands Road in Eldersburg. The property is zoned commercial and has been authorized by the county for a storage facility.

In March 2022, the county’s zoning commission granted a parking variance that allowed construction of a five-story, 750-unit self-storage facility.

According to a March 15, 2022, report by the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission, the self-storage facility will sit on 3.52 acres of land. The land is zoned commercial and includes lots 19, 20 and 21 of the Carroll Highlands subdivision. The other two parcels are wooded lots.

Castellitto, a partner and chief operating officer of Broad Reach Retail Partners, who said his official title was “owner representative of the developer,” has been working with the county for months on the planning process for the property.

Castellitto said during this process he has heard the concerns of the community and that the developer has taken them under consideration, noting that the facility will be four stories, even though county plans call for a five-story building.

He said Broad Reach Retail Partners is working to meet all the county requirements for developing a commercial piece of property.

Broad Reach Retail Partners is a national developer with 49 shopping centers in its portfolio, according to its website. Its properties in Maryland include the Whiskey Bottom Shopping Center in Laurel and Yorktowne Plaza in Cockeysville.

Castellitto said the developer conducted a feasibility study for the storage facility, which showed that people in the area want it.

“It does us no good to develop a property that is not used,” he said. “We are currently under contract to buy the property, and we have the right to buy it. I do understand the community’s fears of having this here. We have a business decision to make right now, and we’re under contract to do it. We will make sure it’s a [high quality] facility.”

Residents, however, expressed concern that the proposed storage facility would harm their property values, would be too close to homes, and would create more traffic.

A petition opposing the project has garnered 1,300 signatures, with more collected Tuesday night.

Dawn Meade said the storage facility would back up to her property.

“You’re putting a storage unit right in my backyard,” she said. “I’m never going to see the North Star again.”

Chuck Rettaliata expressed his concerns.

“Common sense tell us this structure does not belong here,” he said. “It’s too aggressive and does not belong here.”

Eldersburg resident Robert McCarthy said community opposition should not be directed at Castellitto but at the county for allowing the storage facility to be built.

“Some of the anger directed at you, the developer, is misguided,” he said. “You have a right to make money. The anger should be directed to the county. The county should have said, ‘No, you’re not going to develop a four-story building.’”

Rothstein talked about the issue of property rights.

“The question is, does the developer have his property rights to build what he wants to do, or does the community have right to say ‘He can’t do this,’” he said.

County officials at the meeting said the proposed storage facility will continue to go through the technical review and planning process, and no final decisions have been made.