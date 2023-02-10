Carroll Commissioner Ed Rothstein invites Eldersburg residents to forum on Carroll Highlands Storage Facility

A proposed five-story, 750-unit self storage facility planned in Eldersburg is causing concern among area residents, prompting Carroll County commissioners to call for a town hall meeting to address the issue later this month.

The storage facility is proposed for the corner of Liberty Road and Carroll Highlands Road in Eldersburg.

Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, which includes Eldersburg, will host the town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg.

Rothstein has invited representatives of Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC, in Annapolis, the storage facility developer, to provide updates and listen to concerns from residents.

“The property is zoned commercial and has been authorized for a storage facility to be there,” Rothstein said. “The residents don’t want it there, but it’s under contract.”

Rothstein said the town hall will only address the planned storage facility.

“My intent is to begin with introductions, and then hand it over to the developer and have him go over the plans and hear [residents’] concerns,” he said.

In March 2022, the county’s zoning commissioner granted a parking variance that allowed construction of a five-story, 750-unit self-storage facility in Eldersburg.

Nancy and Joseph Lynch, of Eldersburg, are among those opposed to the facility.

“We are just two of many motivated citizens against the proposal,” the couple said in an email. “After hearing of this proposal working its way through the approval process, a group of citizens came together to raise our many objections to this proposal.

“We organized and began a grassroots campaign to get the voices of the community recognized. Through meetings to formulate a plan, [an online] petition was created, [and] door-to-door campaigns were carried out.”

The petition opposing the project garnered 1,000 signatures, and another 300 signatures were gathered from community outreach, the Lynches said.

“The monstrous building would go in the wooded area between the quiet streets of Panorama Drive and Carroll Highlands Road, off Route 26,” the petition states. “Residents are fighting to stop the project as it doesn’t belong in our neighborhood. The building is expected to lower property values, harm our local environment, increase traffic, and cause countless other negative impacts.”

The Lynches say that Carroll Highlands Road is a quiet, residential street with no sidewalks, where children are free to play and that the facility would not fit in.

“We assert that this out of place, out of scale building should be located in an industrial complex, and not in the middle of residential homes,” they said in an email.

Mike Castellitto, a partner and chief operating officer of Broad Reach Retail Partners, did not return an email or phone calls requesting comment.

According to a March 15, 2022, report by the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission, the self-storage facility will sit on 3.52 acres of land. The land is zoned for commercial use and includes lots 19, 20 and 21 of the Carroll Highlands subdivision. The other two parcels are wooded lots.

“The developer proposes construction of a 20,400-square-foot, five-story self-storage facility and associated parking area,” the plan review states. “Access into the site will be from Carroll Highlands Road, and associated parking spaces are shown on the eastern side of the building.”