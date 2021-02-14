Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Stop, Swap and Save Bicycle Swap and Consumer Expo Feb 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM In its 24th year, Stop, Swap and Save, the mid-Atlantic’s biggest bicycle swap and consumer expo was at the Carroll County Agriculture Center Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County gets second dose of vaccine into arms Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Reflections of Carroll's Past - January 2021 | PHOTOS Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County. Feb 3, 2021 Snow storm blankets in Carroll | PHOTOS Eldersburg woman celebrates 100th birthday | PHOTOS Carroll Community College and the Pandemic Coppermine 4 Seasons Sports and Fitness Complex At Days End Farm, a home for horses Reflections of Carroll's Past - December 2020 Carroll's State of the County address Advertisement