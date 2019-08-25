Cyclist flown to shock trauma after collision with SUV

A serious motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a cyclist at Md. 31 (New Windsor Road) and Stone Chapel Road in Westminster occurred Sunday just after 10 a.m., necessitating emergency response and air transport.
The cyclist was trapped under the SUV. It took crews approximately 10 minutes from their time of arrival to extricate the victim, according to Lt. Nicholas Krionderis of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.
The cyclist was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3. The cyclist was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Mark Devilbiss of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roads were closed for approximately 45 minutes. Emergency crews from Westminster, New Windsor and Union Bridge responded. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No citations were issued at the scene, according to Devilbiss.