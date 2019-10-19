“C.J. was one of the most serious bingo players I’ve ever met in my entire life. She was very big and very serious when it came to bingo," Fisher said. “Somebody at work had talked about there was actually a stripper bingo up in Thurmont, and I jokingly invited my grandmother and she’s like ‘I would never.' A couple weeks later she had come to me and said, 'I’m thinking about that bingo and I want to go.’ So we went with C.J. We were laughing because even then, surrounded by these half-naked men, C.J. was just concerned with making sure she heard her numbers getting called.”