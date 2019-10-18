“They can learn it and the school hopefully will implement more Green STEM learning opportunities until it helps students realize that physics is part of Green STEM, engineering is part of Green STEM, mathematics, science — everything is tied in,” Franceschi said. “They don’t really see environmental education on the same platform as the other courses that are usually offered to students, especially at the AP level. I hope that the schools will start to use it more and get kids interested in careers and natural resource conservation.