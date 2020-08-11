Carroll Co. Office of the State’s Attorney receives over $300K in grants to fund 3 staff positions, plus law enforcement overtime

About $265,700 from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services will continue funding a full-time prosecuting attorney and a crime analyst, who will work closely with law enforcement agencies and collaborate with other prosecutors’ offices in Maryland, a news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney reads. The grant will help continue the office’s efforts to “gather data and information for the successful prosecution and dismantling of criminal networks as part of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN),” the release states.