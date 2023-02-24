Carroll commissioners take $310,470 from county budget reserve for 10% bonuses to state’s attorney’s employees

Employees of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office will get a one-time 10% bonus this year, amounting to $310,470. The funds will come from the county’s fiscal 2023 budget reserve and will be based on each employee’s gross salary.

Carroll County’s State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker Jr., had first asked the Board of Carroll County Commissioners for the bonuses Dec. 15, but commissioners deferred their decision, in part because they said it was outside the normal budget cycle.

On Thursday the commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the bonuses, even though they have yet to begin the full budget process for fiscal 2024.

“I certainly appreciate the action of the commissioners who supported this one-time bonus for the employees of the tate’s ttorney’s ffice,” Shoemaker said in an email after the meeting. “I think that they recognized that you can’t have a conversation about public safety without thinking about the State’s Attorney’s Office. Law enforcement charges the bad guys, and we prosecute them. This vote demonstrates that the commissioners value my office’s role in keeping Carroll County the safest county in Maryland.”

Shoemaker, who was sworn into office on Jan. 3, said the bonus will help with employee retention.

Haven Shoemaker, April 11, 2022 (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

As of Thursday, the state’s attorney’s office has four vacancies: two prosecutors and two staff members, Shoemaker said.

Both Shoemaker and Special Counsel Michael J. Stewart Jr., said their employees feel undervalued and under-appreciated. They said the one-time payment will go a long way in demonstrating employees are appreciated.

“You, the members of the (Board of County Commissioners), do have to be mindful of budget priorities,” Shoemaker said, in his briefing papers. “You are in the position of a parent who must stick to a budget when doing the grocery shopping.

“Even though you may have several children hanging on the side of the cart demanding candy and sugary breakfast cereals, you, like the parent, must decide what goes in the cart within your budget,” he said. “Can you afford not to put the staple of dedicated folks who prosecute crime in Carroll on your shopping list of staples?”

Shoemaker said that the state’s attorney’s office is “at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding jurisdictions and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office,” in hiring and retaining employees. He said Carroll County has lost “several” prosecutors in the last several years to the state attorney general’s office and believes it is due to salary amounts.

“I haven’t computed averages, but an entry level staff person (in the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office) makes around $31,000, and an entry level prosecutor makes just over $69,000,” he said in an email Friday. “This is probably an indicator of why we’ve had difficulty attracting and retaining people in an office tasked with the responsibility for prosecuting criminals.”

Commissioners Ed Rothstein, Ken Kiler and Joe Vigliotti voted in favor of the one-time bonuses; Tom Gordon and Michael Guerin voted against.

“Everybody wants to see you all accomplish what needs to be accomplished, I guess the question is to have the strength of staff, whatever you want to call it, a bonus, I don’t really know if that really gets you the competitive parties you need to fill those seats,” Gordon said during the meeting.

Guerin said he supported the idea of looking at salaries and compensation over the long term instead of rewarding one-time bonus money.

In an email after the meeting both Gordon and Guerin said they “support the state’s attorney and state’s attorney’s staff for all the critical work they do.”

On Dec. 15, Shoemaker and then-State’s Attorney Allan Culver first came before the commissioners asking for the money, arguing that their employees deserved a bonus since other county employees had received a 10% pay raise in August.

Last year’s pay raise was only for county employees who work for the commissioners and was done last year as a reaction to hiring and retention problems. The problem was severe enough, commissioners said at the time, that the county’s ability to maintain service levels was in question.

The pay raise for the 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners, started in August.

The cost to the county was $6 million. Approximately $7 million is earmarked in the $700.7 million fiscal 2023 operating budget for compensation changes.

At the December meeting, Guerin argued that he understood the need for increased compensation in the state’s attorney’s office.

“I understand why you’re asking for this now, and I understand the need,” Guerin said in December. “But I am concerned, because it’s outside the budget process, and the budget cycle, and right now as far as I can tell the budget cycle for us looks like it’s going to be complicated. It looks like it could be problematic, and to get in the habit of going outside the (budget) cycle, and making these type of decisions is a concern of mine going forward here.”

Guerin stressed at the Dec. 15 meeting that he supported employee retention efforts.

“I support it, I support it, I support what you are trying to accomplish absolutely 100%, but my concern is that we’ve got a budget process, and a budget cycle approaching us, and it certainly would be nice to be able to take a look at this issue, and all other ones together, although I understand how important this one is, and I certainly understand the concern,” he said.