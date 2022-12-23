Carroll County State’s Attorney Allan Culver asks county government for 10% bonuses for employees

As one of his last acts as Carroll County state’s attorney, Allan Culver lobbied county commissioners to give his employees a one-time 10% bonus.

Culver, along with Haven Shoemaker Jr., who will be sworn in as the new state’s attorney on Jan. 3, came before the Board of Carroll County Commissioners Dec. 15 seeking the bonuses for the 30 to 35 employees of the state’s attorney’s office.

Culver said when his employees learned in July that commissioners approved a 10% pay raise for county employees, they questioned whether the raise applied to them.

“I made some phone calls, and realized it didn’t apply to us, it was for the commissioner’s employees,” Culver said. “Now having said that, by no means do I think this should be a fault on the employees in the commissioner’s office. That raise was well-deserved. It was long overdue, and they certainly deserved it.”

Ted Zaleski, the county’s director of budget and management, said in an email the county employees’ pay raise was a “reaction to problems hiring commissioner employees that had gotten severe enough to raise questions about our ability to maintain service levels. Employees of other agencies were not part of the discussions.”

The pay raise for the 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners, started in August. The raise was an attempt to retain current government employees and attract new ones, and an effort to maintain services to residents. It did not include contract workers.

The cost to the county was $6 million. Approximately $7 million is earmarked in the $700.7 million fiscal 2023 operating budget for compensation changes.

The current Board of Commissioners tabled any decision about bonuses to state’s attorney’s office employees because the request was made before the budget process starts early next year.

“I understand why you’re asking for this now, and I understand the need,” District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin said. “But I am concerned, because it’s outside the budget process, and the budget cycle, and right now as far as I can tell the budget cycle for us looks like it’s going to be complicated. It looks like it could be problematic, and to get in the habit of going outside the (budget) cycle, and making these type of decisions is a concern of mine going forward here.”

Guerin stressed that he supports the bonuses.

“I support it, I support it, I support what you are trying to accomplish absolutely 100%, but my concern is that we’ve got a budget process, and a budget cycle approaching us, and it certainly would be nice to be able to take a look at this issue, and all other ones together, although I understand how important this one is, and I certainly understand the concern,” he said.

Culver told commissioners that the state’s attorney’s office also has trouble with employee retention.

“Those are the same issues that have affected the state’s attorney’s office,” he said. “As of the end of 2022, we will have nine employees who have left our office this year. So that’s about a 20% turnover rate. The last three who have left the state’s attorney’s office left for salary increases of at least $10,000.

“We just had an assistant state’s attorney leave last week, and she indicated to us that even if she had gotten the 10% increase, she would still be making more money where she went.”

The average annual salary for an assistant state’s attorney in Carroll County is approximately $75,000, Zaleski said in an email.

Shoemaker said the state’s attorney’s office has dedicated and committed employees who deserve more pay.

“I’m excited to be inheriting them in about two and half weeks,” he said. “But I can also tell you that the recurring theme that I’ve heard again and again from the folks over there, was disappointment stemming from the raises that they wound up finding out did not apply to them.”

Shoemaker said the 10% one-time bonuses for current employees would amount to about a $350,000 impact on the county’s budget.