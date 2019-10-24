The Maryland Department of Health, Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) was recently awarded a two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), according to the Carroll County Health Department. The SOR grant is designed to address Maryland’s opioid crisis by increasing access to evidence-based treatment, reducing unmet treatment needs, and reducing opioid-related overdoses and deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.
One-year Supplemental State Opioid Response (SOR) grants are available to provide funding to Minority Outreach Technical Assistance (MOTA) programs and faith-based and community-based organizations to create “new and innovative” initiatives to provide outreach, information, education on opioid use, and training on educational prevention strategies, including Naloxone/Narcan use and distribution, harm reduction services, health education, and referrals/linkages to treatment, recovery and other supports.
Interested organizations in Carroll County should submit proposals to the Carroll County Health Department, who will review them and submit their recommendations to BHA and the Opioid Operational Command Center for final review and selection. MOTA partners and communities that have been impacted the most by overdose deaths will be given priority for funding.
Supporting information and materials for this grant can be found at cchd.maryland.gov. Applications should be submitted to Sue Doyle at sue.doyle@maryland.gov and Cathy Baker at cathy.baker@maryland.gov. Both should be included the email. Contact them via email or at 410-876-4449 with any questions prior to proposal submission.