In the new year and beyond, Carroll County will hire its first fire and emergency services director, strive to preserve 100,000 acres of farmland, and should see more than 1.5 million square feet of land developed for business, the commissioners said in their State of the County address.
The 61st Board of County Commissioners, with one year under its belt, gathered at the Carroll Arts Center on Tuesday to look back on 2019 and voice their goals for 2020. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce organizes the annual event.
Facing an audience of about 200 people, board President Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, offered the first speech.
“I can assure you leading up to this year when we mentioned 2020, it seemed a long way off. But here we are, in this new year with our continuing mission to ensure Carroll County remains the most envied county in the state of Maryland,” Wantz said.
County government has been working with Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services, or CCVESA, to move toward a combination paid and volunteer fire department. The person who will lead this charge has yet to be hired. Wantz hopes the new fire and emergency services director will be on board by April.
Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, expressed hope that developing technology will be a boon to agriculture.
“Following a decade of expansion in smartphones and social media, 2020 could be the starting block for the fastest technological race in agricultural history,” he said.
Gene editing, trait expression, precision robotics and more could offer an answer for ways to expand agriculture, Weaver said.
Weaver also praised the county’s efforts to preserve farmland. Having reached nearly 75,000 acres of preserved land, Weaver said, the goal of reaching 100,000 acres is growing closer. The Board of Commissioners serving in 1980 had established that goal, according to Weaver.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, focused on the county’s environmental accomplishments.
Last month, the county opened an electric vehicle charging station at the county office building. It is the first of several charging stations expected to be opened in the next few months, with the next ones scheduled to be installed at Carroll Community College, and the North Carroll and Eldersburg branch libraries, Frazier said.
He lauded county employees for reducing recycling contamination from 21% to 10% over the past year, saving the county more than $100,000 annually.
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, expects the next decade to carry a boom in business.
Between North Carroll Business Park, Mount Airy Business Park and the Warfield property in Sykesville, these land development projects could add more than 1.5 million square feet in marketable business inventory to the community, Rothstein said.
Rothstein, a former commander of Fort Meade, encouraged Carroll’s continued dedication to its veterans, saying the services provided by the county are far beyond what other jurisdictions offer.
“We focus on action and not accolades,” he said.
Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, has spent the past year touring county and school facilities. From the principal to the custodian, Bouchat said he saw evidence of what he’d been hearing — that Carroll County has one of the best — if not the best — school systems in the state. He noted that 92% of Carroll County Public Schools ranked four or five stars out of five in the 2019 Maryland school star ratings.
Recognizing the 100th anniversary of American women gaining the right to vote, Bouchat encouraged women to run for county commissioner.
“I request everyone to look at the composition of this board that is all male while [approximately] 51% of the population is female,” he said. “I challenge the professional, intelligent and talented women of this county to run for county commissioner in 2022.”
This story will be updated.