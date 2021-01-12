Carroll County commissioners note challenges, highlight successes during annual State of the County address

“The board of education seems to be hanging their hat on the fact that most people in the hospital from COVID are in the over-40 age groups and most deaths are in the over-65 age groups,” he continued. “But this is a pandemic. The concern is not just about the number of children who may contract the virus, and their ill effects, although that is a major concern, but also that the children who may contract the virus, be asymptomatic as many people are and bring the virus home to the families and continue the spread. ... We must think about our community when making decisions and not just one segment of it.”