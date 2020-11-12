Carroll County commissioners urge caution as COVID-19 cases rise, testing increases with hospitals ‘bursting at the seams’

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners urged caution Thursday, the morning after the Board of Education voted to keep students in schools for another week, as COVID-19 numbers in the county continue to rise, testing reaches capacity and hospitals fill with patients.
The commissioners voted to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, at their meeting Thursday, spending more than an hour solely discussing the reasons behind the rise of coronavirus case numbers with county Health Officer Ed Singer.
“While we all want to get back to normal these social gatherings are driving a lot of this,” said Singer, who presented slides illustrating recent increases.
As of Wednesday night, the positivity rate in Carroll had more than doubled in just over two weeks to 4.8%. Singer said daily ICU bed usage at Carroll Hospital had remained steady at around 10, but that the percentage of individuals in the ICU with COVID-19 had doubled. He also presented data showing that Carroll is coming off its worst week in terms of new community cases with 144. This week is on a similar trend.
“Our hospitals all around this area are bursting at the seams,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1.
On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan tightened statewide restrictions, scaling back indoor restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% and discouraged Marylanders from partaking in large gatherings.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3 urged the commissioners to wait and see if the statewide restrictions ease the rising COVID-19 numbers before enacting further restrictions countywide.
“If it’s not doing what it needs to do then maybe we have to step up and do something else,” Frazier said.
Singer said another challenge is testing capacity in the county. He said there is a need to increase testing capacity at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, likely through the number of lanes or hours per day rather than by opening on more days per week.
Singer did not explicitly say when this expansion would happen. Currently, testing is available there every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to data provided by the Carroll County Health Department, the number of people tested at the Ag Center the week beginning Oct. 18 was 242. That increased to 329 the following week. Last week, 345 were tested. This week, the total jumped to 429. At least 140 individuals came for testing in each of the past four days the site was open.
The commissioners’ discussion followed a unanimous Board of Education vote Wednesday for Carroll County Public Schools to continue in its hybrid model for all levels through Tuesday — allowing high schools to open under the hybrid model for the first time on Thursday — and reevaluate at the next board meeting Wednesday based on COVID-19 data.
Frazier, an ex-officio member of the Board of Education, told his fellow commissioners that the BOE asked Wednesday to meet virtually with the commissioners before the school board’s Nov. 18 meeting. This suggestion solicited some pushback from commissioners, particularly Wantz, who said he did not want to enter into a debate and urged the school board and commissioners to individually make decisions.
“It was suggested that schools should be open last night because we haven’t shut down the economy,” Wantz said referring to the school board meeting. “I have a real problem with that statement, that troubles me. ...
“It appears to me that we’re not on the same page [with the BOE] because everything that we’ve done here as a Board of Commissioners in this county has been based upon the fact we are paying attention to the numbers and we’re doing what the governor and his team are asking us to do in order to get this under control."
Frazier said he was unsure of what would come out of a meeting with the school board but that a conversation would help collaboration.
During the meeting, the commissioners reminded citizens to follow all guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
However, both Wantz and Singer attributed the county’s rising numbers to large gatherings rather than a lack of mask-wearing or a lack of compliance among the business community.
“I’m troubled with the opinions that are coming in here and essentially overshadowing what the numbers are,” Wantz said. “The numbers speak for themselves.”
The commissioners also discussed spending the remaining CARES Act funding. Carroll had $14.7 million allocated, so far the county has spent $11 million. County Administrator Roberta Windham said the county has a plan to spend the remaining $3.7 million, aiming to help restaurants and retail establishments, before the December 31 deadline.