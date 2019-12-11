The F. Grove Miller Scholarship recipients wrote essays on the impact of their experiences at the state fair and how the scholarship would help them reach their career goals, the release reads. The scholarships go to youth who were active in the state fair and are enrolled in an accredited college/university or rising college freshman, according to the release. The 2019 winners are: Mark Andrew Chaney, of Union Bridge and Northern Oklahoma College; Matthew Thomas Chaney, of Union Bridge and South Dakota State University; Marissa Roberts, of Taneytown and Mount St. Mary’s University; and Lynne Thomas, of Fallston in Harford County and West Virginia University.