While Liberty High School was winning the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championship, four Carroll County high school marching bands fared well in the Maryland Marching Band Association Championships held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Towson University, with Century and Westminster high schools winning their classes.
· Century High School was awarded first place out of 12 bands in Class 2A, as well as specialty awards for Best Color Guard and Best Overall Effect.
· Francis Scott Key High School received fifth place out of 12 Bands in Class 2A.
· South Carroll High School earned second place out of 10 bands in Class 1A, as well as the Philip Glass Creativity Award.
· Westminster High School received first place out of four bands in Open Class Small, as well as specialty awards for Best Percussion and Best Music Performance.