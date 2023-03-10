Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office salaries fall short of those in neighboring counties

Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker says his difficulty in hiring and retaining employees is because of the low salaries he can offer them.

Shoemaker was successful in obtaining a one-time 10% bonus for his employees this year, which was approved late last month by County Commissioners and will cost $310,470. Shoemaker said the bonus will help employee retention.

Advertisement

But Shoemaker said he is not done lobbying for his office. He told commissioners at their Feb. 23 meeting he would be back during fiscal 2024 budget talks this spring, asking for salary increases, too.

The office has two prosecutor vacancies, as well as two support staff openings.

Advertisement

“Since we only have 20 prosecutors budgeted for this office, that translates into a 10% vacancy rate,” Shoemaker said Monday.

On average the annual salary for an assistant state’s attorney in Carroll County is $75,000, said Ted Zaleski, the county’s director of budget and management.

Shoemaker said an entry level prosecutor makes just over $69,000. An entry level staff employee makes around $31,000.

That compensation is lower in comparison to other Maryland counties that are hiring.

In Howard County, salaries for the 91 employees working at the Office of the State’s Attorney vary depending on previous experience, specialized areas of expertise, skill sets and other factors, Yolanda Vazquez, external affairs director, said in an email.

“For an entry level attorney, the salary ranges from $74,389 to $109,716,” Vazquez said. “Senior, principal and deputy level attorneys range from the low 90s to around $160,000. Administrative salaries range (from) $36,296 to $99,326.”

The Howard County office has one opening.

Advertisement

William Cockey, the public information officer for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, said his office has 80 employees. The salaries for an assistant state’s attorney range from $70,029 to $91,794.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said recruiting is a priority.

“Our applications are at an all-time low, and recruiting has become more of an emphasis in our office,” Smith said in a statement. “We recently had to reclassify our Assistant State’s Attorney positions in order to make starting salaries more competitive with Howard and Montgomery counties as well as the Attorney General’s Office.

“While we have faced these recent challenges, we are pleased with the strong retention numbers with regard to existing employees,” he said. “I believe that is the result of creating a mission-focused and positive work environment where our staff members can advance within and grow in their professional development.”

Smith’s office is advertising for an assistant state’s attorney to work in the District Court Screening Unit. The full-time position pays $70,029 with benefits, according to the job posting.

Advertisement

Harford County is also advertising for a permanent, full-time assistant state’s attorney position that would pay between $80,000 and $100,000, according to a job posting on the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association website. The office also seeks another permanent, full-time assistant state’s attorney that pays between $90,000 and $110,000. Harford also seeks an entry level permanent, full-time assistant state’s attorney position advertised for an annual salary of $66,120. All three positions are in the District Court Division.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

Charles County is also hiring. It is seeking a senior assistant state’s attorney at a starting salary of $120,000, depending on prosecutorial experience, according to the job posting on Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association website. The office is also hiring for a mid-level assistant state’s attorney at a starting salary of $95,000.

And, they are also looking for junior assistant state’s attorney at a starting salary of $80.000.

Shoemaker said the state’s attorney’s office is “at competitive disadvantage with surrounding jurisdictions and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office,” in hiring and retaining employees. He said Carroll County has lost “several” prosecutors in the last several years to the state general’s office and said he believes it is due to salary.