Unseasonably warm weather expected to exit Carroll County by the weekend

Carroll County’s unseasonably warm weather is not expected to stick around much longer, according to Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Temperatures surged to springtime levels in the county on Wednesday, with an average of 60 degrees. The normal average temperatures for this time of year is about 40 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to normal levels for January by this weekend.

“We should have a cold front late (Wednesday) night, into early (Thursday) morning, with temperatures in Carroll County in the low to middle 50s,” Taylor said. “It will still be nice and dryer, with sunshine.”

On Friday, it should be dry, with temperatures in mid-40s, and Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures dipping to the low 40s, Taylor said.

“On Sunday, there could be a little disturbance,” he said. “There could be either a little rain or snow, but it’s too early to tell if there will be any accumulation.”

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Going into Monday, and through the following week, temperatures are expected to be back to normal for this time of year.

