Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at The Stables at Westminster restaurant that was resolved within minutes and caused no injuries.
The first call for service came at 8:57 a.m. and the first personnel were at the restaurant at 452 E. Main St., at 9:01 a.m., Westminster Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Kevin Dayhoff said.
According to Lt. Guy Garheart of the Westminster fire department, “Upon arrival, we found an active gas fire in the kitchen. Westminster personnel quickly secured the gas supply, which extinguished the fire with no further fire extension in the structure.”
Fire department personnel secured the gas line and the fire was out by 9:06. The Westminster, Reese, Pleasant Valley and New Windsor fire companies responded, according to Dayhoff.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.