The Stables Restaurant at Westminster is going pink to raise money for the fight against breast cancer and to celebrate one decade of new management.
Owner Stanley Stamidis and his wife Tina will donate 10% of food sales from Sunday’s anniversary celebration to Carroll Hospital Foundation, he said. The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, at 452 E. Main St.
“We do know a lot of people with cancer; being in this business you hear people talk about it," Stamidis said.
Over the years, The Stables has gained regulars, Stamidis said, and some of them have battled breast cancer.
“I got to meet a lot of people, a lot of nice people, as a matter of fact," Stamidis said.
Since he took over The Stables, the restaurant’s music selection has expanded to include more genres in addition to the country music it was known for previously. Sunday’s event will feature five bands: Ghost Sugar, Making Waves, Number 1 Cause, Never Never and The Reagan Years. The bands range in genre from classic rock to bluegrass, Stamidis said. Country singer Dean Crawford will host.
Looking back over the past 10 years, Stamidis said the restaurant has gone through many changes. They added a new menu, fixed the bathrooms, did a little remodeling, added a deck outside and created a full service bar, according to Stamidis.
“We had 10 great years,” Stamidis said. “In the future, [we’ll] try to do better.”
Tickets to the anniversary event are $18 at the door or $15 at The Stables website online, Stamidis said. Portions of ticket sales will also go to the cancer center, according to the event flyer.