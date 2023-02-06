Westminster Station to be home to grocery market chain offering organic, locally grown produce

Sprouts Farmers Market, a grocery chain offering organic foods and fresh local produce, will join the Westminster Station retail space at 343 Baltimore Blvd., across from TownMall.

Carroll County Economic Development Director Jack Lyburn said providing another outlet for produce sales is a great way to support the county’s largest industry — farming.

“Anything we can do to promote the farms is great,” Lyburn said, “it’s tremendous. And this is really a good outlet, it’s a premier company.”

Sprouts opened its first store in 2002 “in an effort to make natural foods accessible to everyone,” according to its website, and has 370 U.S. locations. This will be the sixth Sprouts store in Maryland.

The Westminster Station shopping center opened for business two years ago with a freestanding CVS Pharmacy. Within six months, the adjacent strip of shops was home to Natalie’s Salon, Blaze Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Taco Loco, Aspen Dental and Children’s Urgent Care. Lyburn said a second phase of construction will have a similarly sized building with Sprouts as its centerpiece. Three retail spaces on either side of Sprouts will be available for lease, with space ranging from 1,250 to 3,625 square feet.

Construction for the Sprouts strip has yet to begin, although Lyburn said dirt has been moved and underground piping is nearly complete. No timeline was given. Another upcoming freestanding building will hold an Outback Steakhouse at Westminster Station.

The lot was previously home to Len Stoler Chevrolet, which has since moved to 900 Baltimore Blvd.

Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said once the shop is open, residents will no longer need to travel outside of the county to purchase hard-to-find and international items.

“I’m really excited about having the diversity that the store will offer to the community,” Becker said.

Westminster Station’s property developer, mfirealty, has yielded great results developing shopping centers across the city, Becker said.

Westminster offers a variety of farmer’s markets and locally sourced agricultural products, especially during summer, and Becker said she sees Sprouts as a great addition.