Westminster nonprofit discontinues youth programs after founder is investigated for sexual solicitation of minor

The Westminster-based nonprofit Together We Own It has terminated all youth programs and begun laying off staff as of April 6, after Carroll County Public Schools, the county commissioners and the county’s Department of Citizen Services canceled contracts with the group late last month. The organization’s founder and former executive director, Katie Speert, 26, was the subject of a police investigation in February involving alleged sexual solicitation of a 17-year-old minor, according to Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker, but no charges were filed.

Shoemaker said there was no legal recourse in the case because a state statute sets the age of consent to 16 for sexual solicitation of a minor cases. As there were no accusations of child abduction, prostitution or pornography, no charges could be filed against Speert, he said, adding that Maryland’s legislature should fix the statute.

“As the victim was 17 years old at the time of the communications, although they were highly immoral and morally repugnant, Ms. Speert did not commit a criminal act,” Shoemaker said in the statement. “Had the victim been below the age of 16, (even if she had been 15 years and 364 days old) the analysis would have been totally different.”

David Jaros, law professor and faculty director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and Kurt Wolfgang, a lawyer and executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, both said Shoemaker is correct that there is no legal recourse in this case.

According to a statement posted on social media by the organization on April 3, Speert denies the claims. The posting also announced that Together We Own It cannot continue providing services to the community without funding from the canceled contracts.

“We are devastated by the impact this situation has had in our community,” the board of directors said in the statement. “Terminating youth programs will have the biggest impact on our youth, many of whom attend our center out of necessity. Our staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to be a beacon of support for children, youth, and families in Carroll County.”

A police incident report prepared by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16 states that an officer was contacted by Children and Family Services and interviewed a 19-year-old who alleged abuse in 2021 while she was 17 years old and working at Together We Own It.

The report is heavily redacted, but states that someone at the organization engaged in sexual conversations with the 17-year-old, which included talking about sex toys, masturbation and fantasies in person and via online messages.

The young woman, now 19, contacted The Carroll County Times and agreed to an interview under the condition of anonymity. The Times, and Baltimore Sun Media, do not publish the names of abuse victims.

The young woman said Speert made her feel deeply uncomfortable in a series of texts, messages and in-person meetings in 2021.

“I was a minor, I was incredibly vulnerable,” the young woman said.

The young woman said she held Speert in high regard as a mentor and trusted adult at the time. Sexual solicitation of a minor allegations were filed in court after the young woman’s therapist made a mandated report with Children and Family Services in January.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Speert, but she did not reply.

Speert is a Carroll County native and a 2014 graduate of Westminster High School. She ran for a seat on the Carroll County Board of Education in 2022 but withdrew in June due to a possible conflict of interest since her nonprofit received funding from the school system.

Speert founded Together We Own It in 2015 with a vision to “engage communities and create a space where children and youth have the power to create opportunities for themselves to reach their full potential.” The nonprofit serves children and families affected by trauma across Carroll County by offering mentoring and other services.

A CCPS contract with Speert’s nonprofit for services provided from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, was terminated on March 2 for “convenience,” said Carey Gaddis, CCPS communications officer.

Contracts with Carroll County commissioners and the Department of Citizen Services were also terminated on March 31 under the “for convenience” clause, “after the contractor failed to notify us regarding damaging information about the organization,” said Chris Winebrenner, communications manager for Carroll County government. “The county learned this information from other sources and canceled the contract.”

Under the CCPS contract, the nonprofit was to provide $16,560 worth of tutoring and mentoring to CCPS students at the Together We Own It center in Westminster. More than $9,000 was allocated for a Together We Own It staff member to offer daily tutoring from 3 to 5 p.m. and mentoring from 5 to 7 p.m. at $15 per hour, with help from McDaniel College volunteers. The contract also allocated more than $7,000 for two system navigators to support outreach and mentoring for $18 per hour.

The canceled contracts resulted in more than $100,000 in lost income, according to the nonprofit.

In a statement on its Instagram page March 10, Together We Own It announced that Angel Hill had been named interim executive director of the nonprofit, effective March 15, after Speert announced a leave of absence. Hill had served as director of programs at the nonprofit since 2018.

In the March 10 statement, Laura Meck, chairman of the board for Together We Own It, stated that “it takes a great deal of self-sacrifice and commitment to ensure the underrepresented youth in Carroll County have the best possible opportunity for success. We believe Angel will continue driving the organization forward during Katie’s absence.”

In an April 3 statement, the board of directors for Together We Own It stated that they were made aware of the allegations against Speert on March 14, after Speert had already arranged for a “personal sabbatical” from the organization. The board initiated an internal review and on March 21 its governance committee met with Speert to review the allegations and timeline.

The board’s statement says that on Feb. 16 two detectives spoke to Speert and told her about the criminal investigation, including that it had been closed.

“It was not until March 27th, when a local blogger wrote an article about the situation and publicly shared the case files from the police report, that the executive director, or anyone at Together We Own It, knew exactly what the allegations were,” the board’s statement says. “The Executive Director denies the allegations set forth in the individual’s statement.

“The Executive Director acknowledges that a friendship grew out of the mentorship and that contact with this individual continued beyond the end of the volunteer responsibilities at Together We Own It. The Executive Director was a source of support when the individual was going through some very difficult times. The Executive Director indicates that she recognized that the individual came to rely solely on her for emotional support and she made several attempts to connect the individual with professional help.”

According to the police incident report, the young woman said she thought of Speert as an older sister, and the two frequently spent time together, but over time the relationship changed.

The young woman said she struggled to make friends in school and initially welcomed special attention from Speert, and said she was “emotionally reliant” on Speert.

The police incident report details a number of “sexting” conversations between Speert and the young woman, which the young woman said made her increasingly uncomfortable. Eventually the young woman quit working at the nonprofit.

“I thought that it was a little weird at the time,” the young woman said, “and then looking back I thought it was completely inappropriate.”

