Carroll Republicans send letter decrying Anne Arundel Democrats’ ‘outrageous, toxic’ Facebook post

When Scott Hollenbeck, president of the South Carroll Republican Club, read the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook post that blamed Republicans for mass shootings, he didn’t take it well.
“I believe that to be outrageous, toxic, and venomous,” Hollenbeck told the Times. “We have serious disagreements with the Anne Arundel Democrats.”
The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, was made after mass shootings on consecutive days in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Patrick Armstrong, chairman of the Democratic committee, said he wrote the post, according to The Capital. “Congressional Republicans have blocked any meaningful legislation that could have stopped these endless shootings, and frankly, people are getting tired of it," he said.
Armstrong did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.
Hollenbeck decided to write a letter to the Maryland Republican Party expressing the club’s discontent with the committee’s Facebook post. He brought the letter to the monthly South Carroll Republican Club meeting on Tuesday and asked its members to consider voting to send it to the state party.
The 16 people present at the meeting voted unanimously to mail the letter, and Hollenbeck did so Wednesday morning, he said. By the club’s standards, a vote is successful if the majority of people present vote in favor, according to Hollenbeck.
The self-organized club represents about 30-some like-minded people in South Carroll, Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck declined to release the letter before the state party receives it, but he provided a summary of it to the Times.
According to Hollenbeck, the letter expresses the club’s opinion of the Facebook post and requests the state party issue a formal response to the Anne Arundel Democratic Central Committee.
“It went beyond the reasonable political difference of opinion,” Hollenbeck said of the post.
He said he believes it is important for the state party to respond.
“If something is not responded to, that only encourages similar kinds of action,” Hollenbeck said.
The letter also encourages the state party to engage in party-building activities specifically in Anne Arundel County, Hollenbeck said, such as voter registration drives, fundraising and candidate training.
Even though the Facebook post was removed, the damage was done, in Hollenbeck’s eyes.
“It still reveals what’s in their heart,” he said.
On a personal note, Hollenbeck prayed after the shootings occurred, he said. He prayed for the souls of the dead and their families, he said, and prayed God would punish those who did them harm.
In terms of preventing another shooting, Hollenbeck said, there’s no single solution.
“There’s not one thing that can be done,” he said.
People should respect the law and not kill others, Hollenbeck said, and “adequate punishment” should be in place for those who break it. He suggested concealed carry permits for law-abiding citizens.
“We just need to respect our fellow man,” Hollenbeck said.
The Capital’s Angela Roberts contributed to this report.