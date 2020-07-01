South Carroll High School boys lacrosse group trying to create memorial for slain teammate

Plans are in place for South Carroll High School’s stadium to include a memorial for Noah Homayouni, a former boys lacrosse player who was killed in early April at his Mount Airy home during a neighbor’s domestic dispute that turned violent.
It might be a commemorative plaque bearing his name or likeness, or a portion of bleachers inside Parker Field designated as a student section. Perhaps a special wall gets built that recognizes any former or future Cavaliers students like Homayouni, whose life was cut short when Joseph Zujkowski shot and killed Heather Zujkowski, his estranged wife and the mother of three young children, before turning the rifle on the South Carroll senior and later killing himself.
But Tracy DeMario and a group associated with South Carroll lacrosse are eager to have something come together as soon as possible. That’s why a Go Fund Me page has been created, and its goal of raising $10,000 to go toward a memorial of some kind is well underway.
“We all met [Monday] night and came up with design ideas and the amount of money that we needed to raise,” said DeMario, who helped launch the GoFundMe page. “We need 400 people just to donate $25 and we can do it. So I’m thinking it’s very doable.”
DeMario said some of the funds will go toward a foundation in Homayouni’s name, led by parents Melissa and Nate Homayouni, and the memorial will be maintained with any remaining money. The GoFundMe, which was created Sunday and launched Monday, surpassed $3,700 raised Wednesday morning.
Other members of the memorial committee include Drew Downing, Ben Hart, Dylan O’Neill, Grayson Rouchard, and Christian Skinner ― former classmates and teammates of Homayouni’s.
Whatever comes of the memorial, it plans on being a permanent fixture at Parker Field. And that has DeMario pleased.
“Melissa and Nate can’t even have a memorial yet because of COVID-19,” she said. “So this is a call to action where everyone can do something to create a memorial even though we can’t all physically get together and celebrate.”
DeMario said she’s glad to see many donations, no matter how large the number, coming from Class of 2020 graduates and other South Carroll students.
Players made their own private ceremony at a teammate’s house after Homayouni’s death. His lacrosse teammates used Parker Field to create their own memorial. People lined the fence that rings the stadium with signs, posters, clothing, and lacrosse equipment to honor the 18-year-old. On April 6, the stadium lights and scoreboard were turned on for 10 minutes, from 8 to 8:10 p.m., to recognize Homayouni’s No. 10 jersey.
He entered this spring as South Carroll’s top returner in points, after collecting 25 goals and 21 assists as a junior. Homayouni was set to continue his lacrosse career at Howard Community College.
A GoFundMe started April 3, the day after Homayouni’s death, to help his family cover funeral costs and other related expenses. The goal was to raise $15,000, and it surpassed $44,700.
The SC lacrosse community is hoping the latest fundraising project reaches similar heights.
“Whatever they decide to do, I think there will be plenty of money there,” said Tim Novotny, South Carroll’s athletic director. “Plus it will kick-start the foundation. I know they want to do a scholarship in Noah’s name, too. We want to get it done sooner than later, but at the same time ... we do kind of have a lot of time, because who knows what’s going to happen in the fall.”