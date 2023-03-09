Sen. Justin Ready withdraws Carroll County bill to control locations of sober living houses

State Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican representing Carroll County, has withdrawn a state bill that would have allowed the county to control the establishment of sober living houses.

Sober living homes are alcohol- and drug-free living environments that support abstinence by emphasizing involvement in 12-step groups and social support for recovery, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Studies have found that people who enter recovery housing — when compared to people returning to their community directly after treatment — typically have decreased rates of substance use and incarceration. They are also more likely to have increased rates of employment, according to SAMHSA.

It was announced at a Board of Carroll County Commissioners meeting Thursday that Ready had withdrawn the bill.

“(It’s) withdrawn because it became apparent it wasn’t going to be the right avenue,” Ready said. “Conflicts with federal regulations, among other issues. Not giving up trying to address this problem, but fixing it in that way wasn’t going to be possible.”

Ready sponsored the bill in response to requests from residents of a Westminster community called Fairfield, which has four sober living homes within two blocks. Three substance abuse recovery facilities opened in that community between September 2021 and August 2022, Ready said at a Feb. 28 Finance Committee hearing for Senate Bill 0529.

Fairfield residents reported an increase in traffic, noise disturbances from increased ambulances in the area and safety concerns after the three facilities of various treatment levels opened.

Ready said he opposed having four such homes in an area that lacks a means of recourse because it does not have a homeowner’s association and the bill attempted to remedy that. Ready said the bill was designed to give Carroll County flexibility to ensure an orderly, safe and fair distribution of recovery homes.

During the February hearing, state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat on the Finance Committee who represents Howard and Anne Arundel counties, said he was concerned about how the bill could set a dangerous precedent by violating the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I’m curious to see if there are other ways that the county has explored to try to address some of these concerns that have come up that don’t involve kind of violating federal and state law,” Lam said.