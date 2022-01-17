Roads fully operational in Carroll County after Sunday snow, sleet and rain event

After a snow and ice storm hit the region Sunday, Carroll County’s road crews had roads cleared and traffic moving by midday Monday.
“We just sent all our crews home,” Doug Brown, deputy director of the county’s department of public works, said mid-afternoon on Monday. “The roads are looking good and clear and we’re very comfortable with the operation.”
The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for Carroll County during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend, warning of snow, sleet and rain and poor travel conditions.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Sunday, snow began to fall heavily and quickly built up around the county. By 6:30 p.m., that snow changed over to freezing rain, then rainfall.
County road crews began preparing for the weather event 72 hours before, distributing a water-and-salt solution on high-volume routes and preparing equipment, such as plows.
“Sunday afternoon, around 1 p.m., we went out on the road and ran our salt route through the entire county,” Brown said. “We still have a few COVID-related outages, so the whole operation took a little over two hours.”
Crews continued to plow and salt the roads as snow accumulated and then completed a final clean up Monday, thoroughly removing leftover snow from the road.
Most county government operations were not impacted by the weather since they were already closed in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The inclement weather did, however, cause a delayed opening at Carroll County Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill) on Monday.
“Our facilities team got up bright and early to clean up outside the county office buildings to get them ready for the morning,” Brown said.
He noted the county’s fire and emergency medical services department, law enforcement and road crews all work together to keep area residents safe during extreme weather events.
“It’s a good, cooperative effort,” he said.
For those seeking shelter, Human Services Programs of Carroll County offers a day center located in the basement of St. Paul’s Church at 17 Bond St., in Westminster, which operates 10 a.m.-8 p.m., daily.
The day center is a drop-in center for street homeless that offers activities, access to charging stations, shelter from the weather, case management services, televisions and provides hot dinner nightly. The day center also serves as a warming center during extreme temperature weather events for any resident. The center can be reached at 443-201-3428.
HSP also operates a year-round nightly shelter located at 127 Stoner Ave., in Westminster, which accepts participants at 7 p.m., with stays through 8 a.m., the following morning. Contact 410-386-6679 for more information.