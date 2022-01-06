Impending snow prompts government offices, transit to open late Friday

Due to predicted snow Thursday evening into Friday, Carroll County government announced that offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday and the Carroll Transit System and Trailblazer will also begin services at 10 a.m.
In a news release, the Carroll County government said the delayed opening “will assist safe travel for commuters around the county as diverse conditions are expected throughout the area.”
The county will reevaluate its opening plans at 7 a.m., Friday.
“Stay off the roads if you can, to let the snow equipment operators do their work,” Commissioner Ed Rothstein said in the news release. “Be cautious on the roads and pathways and as always, take care of yourselves, your loved ones and the community.”
Additional winter weather safety information is available in the Carroll County Citizens Guide to Emergency Preparedness.
Human Services Programs (HSP) of Carroll County offers a day center located in the basement of St. Paul’s Church at 17 Bond St., in Westminster, which operates 10 a.m.-8 p.m., daily. The day center is a drop-in center that offers activities, access to charging stations, shelter from the weather, case management services, televisions and provides hot dinner nightly. The day center also serves as a warming center during extreme temperature weather events for any resident. The phone number is 443-201-3428. Individuals must be able to negotiate 12 steps for access to the building. If this is not possible, please call the Adult Only Shelter 410-386-6679 for an accessible alternative.
HSP also operates a year-round night by night shelter located at 127 Stoner Ave., Westminster, which accepts nightly participants at 7 p.m., with stays through 8 a.m., the following morning. Contact 410-386-6679 for more information. Light food is available.
At both locations, participants are required to engage in a COVID screening process upon entry into the building. A positive screen will require additional testing and services from outside medical staff. Face masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or sleeping. Participants must also remain 6 feet apart from others.
For more information on local cold weather resources, including energy assistance, visit the Carroll County Health Department cold weather webpage or check out the Carroll County Health Department on Facebook.