Woman transported to Shock Trauma for smoke inhalation after Hampstead house fire

A woman was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after a rechargeable battery caused a housefire in Hampstead Monday, the state fire marshal says.
The woman, who was inside the two-story townhouse in the 900 block of Gaming Square, suffered “non-life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries,” and was transported to Shock Trauma by Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company ambulance, according to a Tuesday news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The home is owned by Jared Miller and Stephanie Corbett, according to the release, though it did identify the woman who inhaled smoke.
Ruled accidental, the 6:37 p.m. fire started due to an “unspecified failure of a rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery within an AED moon light lamp” in a bedroom on the second floor, according to the release. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived and damage was estimated to be $2,500 to the structure and $2,500 to contents, the release states.
“Citizens are reminded to use only manufacturer approved charging cords/devices belonging to products containing rechargeable lithium-ion or lithium-ion polymer batteries," according to the release. "Using unapproved cords/devices to charge products which contain rechargeable lithium-ion polymer batteries could result in a fire/explosion.”