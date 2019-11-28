“Obviously the ‘shop small’ is something that’s nationwide, focused on getting people maybe to not look at Amazon as much or the big-box stores but to look at these small mom-and-pop stores that really have phenomenal products, excellent service and for a large extent folks may not even know that they exist,” said Mike McMullin, Chamber of Commerce president. “When you travel the different Main Streets we have throughout Carroll, you find a lot of really cool stores, restaurants, all of that. Get people going into these stores because the hope will be that once people discover an amazing retail shop or nice restaurant here on one of the Main Streets, they’ll keep coming back and it’s going to be good for business. What’s good for business in Carroll is always good for the entire community.”