Winfield nursing home moving to Carroll Hospital campus, expanding space for patients and technology

Carroll Hospital broke ground on a new nursing home facility Tuesday, a joint venture between LifeBridge Health, of which the hospital is a part, and Brinton Woods Senior Living, which currently operates a similar facility in Winfield.
The Atlee Hill nursing home is scheduled to open in early 2021, and will be located at the intersection of Washington and Gist roads in Westminster, near the hospital’s White Rabbit Thrift Shop.
"Each of the LifeBridge Health hospitals has a nursing home presence right on their campus and now Carroll Hospital will also have one,” David Krajewksi, LifeBridge Health executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a news release. “This further emphasizes that we [LifeBridge Health] are not just acute care hospitals, we are a health system and this brings the continuum of care to Carroll Hospital.”
LifeBridge approached Brinton Woods about a joint venture in 2017, according to Brinton Woods President Daren Cortese, and given the state of his company’s current facility in Winfield, it made sense.
“Our building was built in 1990, the rooms are a little tight to be honest with you, most of our rooms are semiprivate,” he said. “It’s a nice building, its cute in a nice rural setting, but it’s not a state-of-the-art-type facility and the location is not centralized to Carroll County.”
The Carroll Hospital location will allow for a larger facility with more private rooms and more space for medical technology, according to Cortese, though the overall number of rooms — 60 — will stay the same.
“We’ve got about eight private rooms in our existing location, we will have 40 in the new location, and then 10 will be semiprivate,” he said. “We’re excited about the additional space.”
And Carroll Hospital is excited to expand the services it can offer to patients right on the hospital campus, according to Ellen Finnerty Myers, vice president of corporate development.
“Having a nursing home and rehabilitation center on the Carroll Hospital campus will strengthen the breadth of services available to patients, from skilled medical care to comprehensive therapy programs, and enhance their access to providers and other specialized services," she said in a statement.
The Brinton Woods facility in Winfield will remain open until all patients are moved into the new Atlee Hill location sometime in 2021, and will then be closed as a nursing home, according to Cortese. He believes patients from all over Carroll will benefit from the new facility’s centralized location and new resources, such as telemedicine, which will be on offer.
“If you are getting your acute care services at Carroll Hospital center, we’re right there,” Cortese said. “I think with this building, with how nice it’s going to be, with how state of the art it’s going to be, it’s not going to be your average person’s image of a nursing home.”