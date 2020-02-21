Manchester’s old skatepark is going back to nature, with help from conservation groups

“PVTU has secured partial funding through a private grant to remove the impervious skate pad, restore grade, and do other work. With the help of MD DNR Forest Service, we will also be seeking a Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Grant. The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Forest Programs will fund the bulk of the invasive removals and the shrub and tree plantings as well as future maintenance. The NRCS and Soil Conservation District have lent technical expertise and assisted in sediment and grading planning,” he said.