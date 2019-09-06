Skateboarding teen hit by vehicle near Finksburg, taken to hospital with minor injuries

A teen on a skateboard collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant Plains and Cedarhurst drives near Finksburg on Thursday, sending the boy to the hospital with minor injuries, officials say.
A 2007 Saturn traveling east on Pleasant Plains Drive collided with a 15-year-old boy skateboarding south on Cedarhurst Drive, according to an email from Jonathan Light, public information officer for Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 6:43 p.m., Light wrote.
The teen suffered minor injuries, according to Robin Stansbury, public information office for Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company. The boy was taken by ambulance to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, according to Light.
No arrests were made and no citations were issued on the scene, Light said, though the incident remains under investigation.