Six-vehicle collision on Md. 140 in Carroll County sends two to Shock Trauma

A six-vehicle collision on Md. 140 in Finksburg on Friday afternoon sent two people to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to police.
Cpl. Jeffery Eyler of the Maryland State Police said the two victims did not have life threatening injuries. He added the other four may have all went to Carroll Hospital, but he was not yet sure.
The collision started in the eastbound lane, he said. The primary driver rear ended the second vehicle. The second vehicle struck a third and both the second and third vehicle went across the median into the westbound lanes of Md. 140.
Eyler said the second and third vehicle each had a head-on collision with a fourth and fifth vehicle. And that collision disrupted a six vehicle.
He said the incident is still under investigation and a trooper was on the way to Shock Trauma to talk to the primary driver.