Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store celebrates 100 years of serving up scoops in Snydersburg

Customers enter Simmons Home Made Ice Cream Store for a summer treat on Thursday June 22, 2023. The Snydersburg business is celebrating its 100th anniversary. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Many things change during the course of 100 years, but for the 10 decades that Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store has been in business in the Snydersburg area of Hampstead, very little has changed about the way they serve customers. And the secret family recipe has also stayed secret.

The family-run ice cream parlor celebrates its centennial anniversary this year, marking 100 years of selling ice cream made with the same recipe created in the early 1900s. The interior of the store is a veritable time capsule, featuring walls adorned with old toys and trinkets, family heirlooms and antiquated tools such as a tobacco cutter, post office scale and a hand-operated ice cream maker.

Simmons has its origins with Estie Simmons, the grandmother of Jean Neudecker, 78, who now runs the store with her husband, Carroll, 80. Neudecker said her grandmother hosted weekly Saturday night dinners for Snydersburg’s locals , when someone suggested that the Simmons sell the handcrafted ice cream they served guests for dessert.

Jean Neudecker owner of Simmons Home Made Ice Cream Store, scoops a cone for a customer on Thursday June 22, 2023. The Snydersburg business is celebrating its 100th anniversary. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Estie and her husband, Joe, were apprehensive about the viability of selling ice cream, but opened a storefront within a year of launching sales. The store remains open 100 years later.

Carroll Neudecker said serving ice cream to friendly folks is his favorite part of the business. In 1999 when Jean Neudecker’s father could no longer make the ice cream, Carroll took over operations. He still makes it today, assisted by granddaughter Kristin Mathis.

Selling ice cream has become the main job for the Neudeckers after each retired from their careers. Jean worked as an instructional assistant for the Gateway School in Westminster, and Carroll worked for Tevis Oil, but the couple always focused on ice cream-making during the summer.

Though the shop has traditionally served as a hub of community activity, Jean Neudecker said, an increasing number of people buy their ice cream and leave without sticking around to chat.

“I’m used to a lot of people being around and congregating in here,” she said. “It used to be a lot of farmers from around here that would come here on an evening and sit and talk.”

Although the customers may have changed over the years, the parlor’s owners stand as a monumentof trust and goodwill.

“Sometimes they forget the money,” Carroll Neudecker said, “but they always pay the next time.”

One customer owed the business $40 for several years before paying it back, he added.

The ice cream continues to be made with fresh, locally sourced strawberries, blueberries, peaches and raspberries, when in season. Raspberry is Carroll’s favorite flavor, but Jean said she could never pick a favorite.

Simmons ice cream is sweet with a soft, velvety richness that sets it apart from grocery store products, they said.

Jean’s father taught her how to make ice cream when she was about 13 years old, and she fondly remembers working in the shop as a child. She met her husband, Carroll, while picking strawberries for ice cream-making in a family-owned field.

Today the couple’s great-grandchildren play in the halls of the ice cream store, which is attached to their ancestral family farmhouse.

Simmons Homemade Ice Cream Store is open year-round from 1 to 6 p.m. every day except Friday, which is reserved for making ice cream. A scoop is $2.50, a quart is $7 and a gallon costs $14, plus tax.

Carroll Neudecker said they have no plans to formally celebrate 100 years of ice cream making, although commemorative T-shirts are available at the store.

The ice cream parlor could go on for another 100 years, Jean Neudecker said, but it is hard to imagine it will because of the amount of work it takes to operate a business. Even surviving 100 years is a testament to the family’s perseverance, care for their community, and good taste in dessert.