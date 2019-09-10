Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Silver Run Trailer Fire Sep 10, 2019 | 1:41 PM Firefighters from Carroll County and Adams County in Pennsylvania responded to the fire that was reported just before noon at the scene of a trailer home fire in the 3700 Block of Littlestown Pike in Silver Run Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Pets Available for Adoption - Week of September 9, 2019 Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Out of the Darkness Walk Sep 9, 2019 “Canvas in Motion” Monarch Butterfly Festival Hampstead PreOwned Car Giveaway Steam and Gas Round Up Reflections of Carroll's Past - August 2019 Taneytown City Hall First day of school throughout the Baltimore area