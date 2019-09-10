Fire burns down trailer in Silver Run, displacing two residents

Fire companies responded early Tuesday afternoon to a fire in a mobile home in Silver Run that displaced two residents.
The structure in the 3700 block of Littlestown Pike was basically a complete loss, Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company spokesman Charles Simpson said. Two adult occupants made it out of the trailer, and no injuries to civilians or responders were reported. The American Red Cross has been notified.
The first call went out at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Pleasant Valley’s Chief 6 unit was the first to arrive, and reported fire showing from the mobile home and the occupants had made it out, Simpson said.
Units from Pleasant Valley, Westminster, Taneytown and Littlestown, Pennsylvania, were called first. Later, tankers from Harney and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services were called to provide water to the scene. About 25 personnel responded, Simpson said.
The fire was declared under control at 12:29 p.m., he said, about 25 minutes after the first engine arrived at 12:03 p.m., Simpson said. Most units had been released by 1:51 p.m. but some remained to continue cleanup at the scene.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.