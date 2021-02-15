Man charged in string of alleged break-ins, thefts from automobiles in Westminster

A Westminster man is facing numerous charges related to an alleged series of thefts from automobiles.
Gabel Sierra-Jimenez, 26, of the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue, is charged with one count of theft of items valued at $100-$1,499, seven counts of theft of items valued under $100 and seven counts of rogue and vagabond, all misdemeanors. In Maryland, the crime of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and/or stealing its contents is referred to as rogue and vagabond. Sierra-JImenez is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.
In January, Westminster Police Department investigators developed Sierra-Jimenez as a suspect in a series of thefts from automobile cases and detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence, which they executed on Jan. 24, according to a WPD news release. Based on evidence recovered that police say linked Sierra-Jimenez to multiple theft cases, an arrest warrant was obtained and Westminster police officers placed him under arrest Jan. 27.
On Dec. 31, a man told police his motor vehicle had been broken into and he was missing a Lotus brand bicycle as well as three knives and two pairs of athletic shoes, according to charging documents. Other incidents tied to that one included a car being broken into on Dec. 27 in the unit block of Kemper Avenue, with surveillance footage from a nearby residence displaying a person resembling Sierra-Jimenez, according to charging documents. Three more break-ins occurred on Dec. 28, two in the unit block of 29th Street and one in the unit block on Union Street, with minor damage done but nothing stolen. On Dec. 29, investigators spoke briefly to Jimenez-Sierra on the phone.
On Jan. 7, police responded to the 200 block of E. Main Street for a report of a car broken into and a backpack containing tattoo equipment being stolen in Westminster. Surveillance footage from a nearby business displayed a person resembling Sierra-Jimenez, pushing a bicycle similar to the one allegedly stolen on Dec. 31, according to charging documents. Later that same day, police responded for a report of a theft and break-in from three vehicle in the 100 block of E. Green Street. Surveillance footage showed a male pushing a bicycle similar to the one reported stolen on Dec. 31, wearing the type of athletic also stolen Dec. 31. Sierra-JImenez was interviewed by police on Jan. 12 and was in possession of knives of the same brand and model that were reported stolen Dec. 31. Sierra-Jimenez was interviewed by police again on Jan. 15, while in possession of a bicycle similar to the one reported stolen Dec. 31. On Jan. 18, Sierra-Jimenez was interviewed again, this time in regard to a littering complaint. When asked whether a nearby bicycle similar to the one reported stolen Dec. 31, he said “no,” according to charging documents.
The man who reported the bicycle stolen positively identified the bicycle on Jan. 19. On Jan. 24, Westminster police officers searched Sierra-Jimenez’s residence and allegedly found several items that had been reported stolen, according to charging documents. He was arrested Jan. 27.
According to electronic court records, no attorney is listed for Sierra-Jimenez, who has a trial scheduled for March 30.