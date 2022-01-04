Carroll County Del. Haven Shoemaker elected minority whip for Republican caucus

“I am honored by this show of confidence from my Republican colleagues,” Buckel said. “In 2022, Republicans in Maryland are standing at the precipice of opportunity. Failures of soft-on-crime policies that plague our communities, parents’ lack of voice in their children’s education, and Maryland’s high tax burden and spiraling cost of living all are energizing citizens to demand change. The members of our caucus can provide the change Marylanders still yearn for when we are united in our efforts. … I am grateful for the continued opportunity to lead them.”